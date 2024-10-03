OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking action to bring high-speed fibre Internet to 16 rural communities in Manitoba.

In 2019, the CRTC launched the Broadband Fund to help connect rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada. To date, the fund has improved high-speed Internet and cellphone service in 270 communities, connecting essential institutions such as schools, and health care and community centres.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is committing over $8 million to Westman Communications Group to build approximately 310 kilometres of transport fibre infrastructure. The projects will improve access to reliable and high-quality Internet service.

These projects received support from impacted communities. Letters of support emphasized the positive impact the projects will have on daily life in these regions, including improving public safety, and facilitating commercial and industrial development.

The CRTC is continuing to assess Broadband Fund applications and will make more funding announcements in the coming months.

Quote

"We are taking action to help ensure that all Canadians have access to high-speed Internet. The projects announced today will bring fibre Internet to 16 rural communities in Manitoba. This will improve access to health care and other government services, support small businesses, and create new economic opportunities."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

To date, the CRTC's Broadband Fund has supported projects that will connect over 47,000 households, improve cellphone service along over 630 kilometres of major roads, and build over 4,900 kilometres of fibre to communities.

In March 2023 , the CRTC launched a public consultation to improve the Broadband Fund. The CRTC will launch a process to create an Indigenous stream of the Broadband Fund.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on X @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries: Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423