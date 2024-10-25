News provided byCanadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
Oct 25, 2024, 16:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today's decision sets interim wholesale rates that competitors will pay large telephone companies to access their modern fibre networks. The decision will increase choice of affordable Internet services at the higher speeds Canadians expect.
This is the latest step in implementing the CRTC's policy to increase Internet competition in Canada. In November 2023, following an expedited process, the CRTC provided competitors with access to fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec, where competition had declined most significantly. In that decision, the CRTC set interim rates that have been successfully used by competitors to offer new options in those provinces.
In August 2024, following a comprehensive review and a week-long public hearing, the CRTC broadened the access to the large telephone companies' fibre networks across Canada. In that decision, the CRTC required that access be given by February 13, 2025, and committed to issuing interim rates this year.
Today's decision sets those rates. Established using the CRTC's long-standing approach, these rates are based on a thorough analysis of detailed costing information filed by the large telephone companies. The rates reflect the actual costs of building fibre networks and will allow companies to continue investing in high-quality networks. The rates are consistent with the ones already being used by competitors in Ontario and Quebec.
"Today's decision will provide Canadians with new options for Internet, television, home phone, and smart home services. We are already seeing competitors using fibre access to bring new offers in Ontario and Quebec, and we look forward to this broader access benefiting even more Canadians."
- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC
- The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.
- Over the coming months, Canada's large telephone companies will need to provide additional information for the CRTC to finalize the rates.
SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423
