OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation on Google's exemption application under the Online News Act (formerly Bill C-18).

The Online News Act received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023, and on December 19, 2023, the Online News Act Application and Exemption Regulations (the Regulations) came into force.

The Online News Act aims to ensure that online platforms that make Canadian news content available fairly compensate Canadian news organizations. The Online News Act requires the CRTC to set up and supervise the bargaining framework to support fair negotiations between news organizations and the largest online platforms. The CRTC is also responsible for implementing the government's Regulations, which allow online platforms to request an exemption from being required to bargain with individual news organizations if they reach an agreement with an organization that represents a broad range of Canadian news organizations. The CRTC is required to hold a public consultation on any exemption request received.

On June 7, 2024, Google filed an agreement with an organization that would be responsible for administering the funds to Canadian news businesses and requested an exemption.

The CRTC is accepting comments on Google's exemption request until July 29, 2024, and interested parties can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2; or

K1A 0N2; or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

All comments received will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision. The CRTC will work quickly to ensure that news organizations that responded to Google's open call receive fair compensation.

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public hearings and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is moving quickly to advance implementation of the Online News Act. So far, it has concluded two public consultations on the mandatory bargaining process, undue preference and information gathering and on the Cost Recovery Regulations . Today, it is launching a third consultation on Google's exemption application, and a fourth consultation on the code of conduct for bargaining will launch soon.

So far, it has concluded two public consultations on the mandatory bargaining process, undue preference and information gathering and on . Today, it is launching a third consultation on Google's exemption application, and a fourth consultation on the code of conduct for bargaining will launch soon. Google negotiated an agreement with the Canadian Journalism Collective to distribute $100 million annually to news organizations in Canada .

annually to news organizations in . Under the government's Regulations, any news organization that responded to Google's open call (held from February 28 to April 30, 2024 ) can join the news collective that receives compensation.

) can join the news collective that receives compensation. More information on the CRTC's activities related to the Online News Act can be found in the regulatory plan.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Contacts, Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423