OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching three public consultations to modernize the broadcasting system and ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.

First, the CRTC is consulting on what contributions online services will need to make to support the Canadian broadcasting system. The CRTC is proposing a new contribution framework for traditional broadcasters and online streaming services that acknowledges the possibility of flexible contribution requirements for different business models. The Commission is also consulting on whether initial contributions should be made by online streaming services.

Second, the CRTC is consulting on which online streaming services need to be registered and which services will be exempted. These consultations will help ensure that regulation is limited to companies that can make a material contribution to the broadcasting system. The CRTC is proposing that online streaming services with annual revenues under $10 million not be required to register, and that registration would not apply to individual Canadians or creators of user-generated content.

The third consultation considers changes to exemption orders under which online streaming services have been operating and possible basic conditions of service to be imposed on certain streaming services.

Interested parties can follow the CRTC's consultations and participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2; or

K1A 0N2; or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

All comments received will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

These consultations are part of the CRTC's Regulatory Plan to modernize Canada's broadcasting system.

In the coming months, the CRTC will launch additional consultations as it builds a new regulatory framework. The CRTC plans to examine definitions of Canadian and Indigenous content in fall 2023.

Quotes

"As we take on the task of modernizing the regulatory framework of the broadcasting system, we are focussed on ensuring that all players contribute equitably to Canadian and Indigenous content. We are starting the conversation today by looking at how streaming services can contribute. The views of Canadians will be important at every step of the process, and we encourage everyone to participate."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC:

has no intention to regulate algorithms, or creators of user-generated content and their content;



has published an information bulletin to inform broadcasters on how obligations will apply under the modernized Broadcasting Act ;

;

is proposing to exempt smaller streaming services, those that only provide online games, and services offering one-time purchases or rentals of audio or video content; and



will adapt its approach in light of any future policy direction.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

For further information: Media Relations: [email protected], 819-997-9403; General Inquiries: 819-997-0313, Toll-free 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY 819-994-0423