CRTC consults on making it easier for Canadians to choose the best Internet and cellphone plans

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching three public consultations to make it easier for Canadians to choose the Internet and cellphone plans that are best for them.

These proceedings allow the public to share their experiences with the CRTC. They will help generate new ideas on how Canadians can have more control over their Internet and cellphone services.

First, the CRTC is considering new measures to ensure that Canadians get notified when their plans or discounts are about to end. These measures could make it easier to avoid bill shock by knowing in advance when prices are about to change.

Second, the CRTC is looking at stopping providers from charging fees when Canadians cancel or change their plans. Ending these fees could make it easier to take advantage of better offers in the marketplace.

Third, the CRTC is exploring how self-serve options could help Canadians when they need to change or cancel their plans. These options could make it easier to choose the best Internet and cellphone offers.

The CRTC is accepting comments until January 9, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form for the consultation on enhancing customer notification;

filling out the online form for the consultation on removing barriers to switching plans;

filling out the online form for the consultation on enhancing self-service;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2; or

K1A 0N2; or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

All comments received will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decisions.

In the coming weeks, the CRTC will launch additional consultations to help protect Canadians. This includes a proceeding designed to make it easier to compare plans when shopping for Internet services.

These consultations follow other recent actions the CRTC has taken to help protect Canadians. These actions include reminding service providers to inform customers of price increases and early cancellation fees, calling on providers to offer more affordable options for international roaming , and ensuring that providers meet their obligations under the CRTC's Consumer Protection Codes.

Quote:

"Canadians need the flexibility and power to choose the Internet and cellphone plans that best meet their needs. We look forward to hearing about Canadians' experiences through these public consultations, so that the CRTC can take appropriate action."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC created the Consumer Protection Codes, including the Wireless Code, the Internet Code, and the Television Service Provider Code, to help guide the relationship between customers and their service providers. The CRTC plans to combine these codes into a single code that is more clear, simple, and consistent across all services.

These public proceedings address the amendments to the Telecommunications Act set out in An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 16, 2024 . They also support the objectives and approach set out in the government's 2023 policy direction, including the consideration of how to enhance and protect the rights of consumers.

