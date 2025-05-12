GATINEAU, QC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to make it easier to participate in its proceedings.

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal responsible for regulating the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. It encourages people with a diversity of perspectives to participate in its proceedings.

People that represent the public interest can apply for funding to cover some of their costs of participating in proceedings, for example to commission expert research, conduct surveys of Canadians, or receive legal advice. Through this public consultation, the CRTC aims to make funding more predictable and faster by simplifying the application process.

The CRTC is accepting comments until September 9, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 0N2;

K1A 0N2; sending a fax to 819-994-0218; or

filing a link to a sign language video using the online form.

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

This consultation follows a number of recent actions the CRTC has taken to strengthen engagement, including the creation of an Indigenous Relations Team to better support Indigenous participation and an ongoing review of how the CRTC engages with official language minority communities.

Quick facts

The CRTC is committed to supporting the participation of individuals and groups that represent the public interest in its proceedings, including as part of its regulatory plan to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and its Consumer Protections Action Plan.

broadcasting framework and its Consumer Protections Action Plan. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and organizations requiring assistance can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team.

Applications for funding for this proceeding will follow the telecommunications costs process.

