GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to help improve the National Public Alerting System (NPAS).

The NPAS is used by emergency management officials across Canada to warn the public about emergency situations like severe weather events and other potential concerns to public safety.

This system is a shared responsibility between federal, provincial, and territorial governments and agencies. The CRTC plays a supporting role by requiring cellphone, cable and satellite television providers, and radio and television broadcasters to distribute emergency alerts to the public.

Through this consultation, the CRTC is reviewing how public alerts are distributed in Canada. The goal is to help improve the NPAS, including by improving the accessibility of alerts, considering whether alerts should be distributed in languages that reflect local communities, and ensuring that they are available across the country.

The CRTC is accepting comments until October 14, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

sharing your views on CRTC Conversations platform;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 0N2;

K1A 0N2; sending a fax to 819-994-0218; or

filing a link to a sign language video using the online form.

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

This consultation follows a number of recent actions the CRTC has taken to help protect Canadians. To find out more, check out the CRTC's Consumer Protections Action Plan.

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

Key information about the consultation is available in American Sign Language (ASL) and Langue des signes québécoise (LSQ).

(LSQ). First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team.

