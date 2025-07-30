GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC approves an application by 506992 N.W.T. Ltd. (Cabin Radio) to operate an English-language commercial FM radio station in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

This decision will help Yellowknife residents have better access to local news and community-focused programming, including Indigenous voices while reflecting the realities and priorities of people in the North in our broadcasting system.

In February 2025, the CRTC held a two-day public hearing to consider applications to operate a new commercial FM radio station serving the Yellowknife market.

Cabin Radio's proposal received strong local support, met the CRTC's requirements for commercial radio, and was found to better enhance competition and the diversity of voices in the Yellowknife radio market. It also included commitments to diversity, emerging artists, and French-language programming. To maintain market stability, the CRTC approved only one new station and denied Vista's application, noting concerns about the financial impact of adding two FM stations — an issue raised by both applicants.

Cabin Radio's arrival on the FM band will bring a new voice to Yellowknife's radio landscape and increase programming diversity.

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

Cabin Radio has committed to a comprehensive reflection of the community it serves by fostering local engagement, creating space for Indigenous voices, and delivering high-quality, timely, and relevant news to the Yellowknife community.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on X @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-2782, TTY: 1-877-909-2782