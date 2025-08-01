GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by helping local news production through the new temporary Commercial Radio News Fund (CRNF).

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content. As part of this work, the CRTC launched a consultation on a temporary fund to support news programming by commercial radio stations outside Canada's largest cities, where the needs are more pressing.

Based on the public record, today's decision conditionally approves the plan filed by the Canadian Association of Broadcasters for the CRNF. This funding will help commercial radio stations in smaller communities where radio is sometimes the only source of local news.

This decision follows a number of actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework. To date, the CRTC has launched 15 public consultations to implement the modernized Act.

broadcasting framework. To date, the CRTC has launched 15 public consultations to implement the modernized Act. Through its June 2024 decision on base contributions from online streaming services, the CRTC announced that new funding would be directed to areas of immediate need in the Canadian broadcasting system, including local news.

decision on base contributions from online streaming services, the CRTC announced that new funding would be directed to areas of immediate need in the Canadian broadcasting system, including local news. As part of its broader efforts to direct funds to areas of immediate need, the CRTC recently confirmed eligibility criteria for television stations to access funding from the Independent Local News Fund.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on X @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-2782, TTY: 1-877-909-2782