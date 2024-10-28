CRTC approves Google's application and paves way for annual $100 million contribution to Canadian news organizations Français
News provided byCanadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
Oct 28, 2024, 16:22 ET
OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is issuing its first decision under the Online News Act Application and Exemption Regulations (the Regulations). This decision will pave the way for Google to contribute $100 million annually to Canadian news organizations through the Canadian Journalism Collective (CJC).
The Online News Act (the Act) received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023, and on December 19, 2023, the Regulations came into force. The Act (formerly Bill C-18) aims to ensure that online platforms that make Canadian news content available fairly compensate Canadian news organizations.
Under the Act, the CRTC is responsible for implementing the government's Regulations. The Regulations allow online platforms to request an exemption from being required to bargain with individual news organizations if they reach an agreement with an organization that represents a broad range of Canadian news organizations. The CRTC is required to hold a public consultation on any exemption request received.
In June 2024, Google filed an application to be exempt from the Act. The CRTC moved quickly and launched a public consultation on the application within three weeks.
After reviewing the public record, the CRTC is granting a five-year exemption from the Act to Google. Google must pay $100 million to the CJC within 60 days of this decision. The CJC will then distribute the funds equitably to eligible Canadian news organizations.
The CJC will report back to the CRTC annually.
Quick facts
- The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.
- The CRTC is moving quickly to advance the implementation of the Online News Act. So far, the CRTC has launched four public consultations: one on the mandatory bargaining process, undue preference and information gathering, another on the Cost Recovery Regulations, the third on Google's exemption application, and the fourth on the proposed Code of Conduct for bargaining under the Act.
- More information on the CRTC's activities related to the Online News Act can be found in the regulatory plan.
Associated links
- Exemption Order from the Online News Act granted to Google
- Consultation about Google's exemption application under the Online News Act
- CRTC's regulatory plan
- Google's open call
- Statement by the CRTC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Vicky Eatrides, on the Online News Act
Stay Connected
Follow us on X @CRTCeng
Like us on Facebook
SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423
Share this article