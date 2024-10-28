OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is issuing its first decision under the Online News Act Application and Exemption Regulations (the Regulations). This decision will pave the way for Google to contribute $100 million annually to Canadian news organizations through the Canadian Journalism Collective (CJC).

The Online News Act (the Act) received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023, and on December 19, 2023, the Regulations came into force. The Act (formerly Bill C-18) aims to ensure that online platforms that make Canadian news content available fairly compensate Canadian news organizations.

Under the Act, the CRTC is responsible for implementing the government's Regulations. The Regulations allow online platforms to request an exemption from being required to bargain with individual news organizations if they reach an agreement with an organization that represents a broad range of Canadian news organizations. The CRTC is required to hold a public consultation on any exemption request received.

In June 2024, Google filed an application to be exempt from the Act. The CRTC moved quickly and launched a public consultation on the application within three weeks.

After reviewing the public record, the CRTC is granting a five-year exemption from the Act to Google. Google must pay $100 million to the CJC within 60 days of this decision. The CJC will then distribute the funds equitably to eligible Canadian news organizations.

The CJC will report back to the CRTC annually.

