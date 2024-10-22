OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC approved the addition of Uvagut TV, a channel offered by the Nunavut Independent Television Network, to the basic TV package in Canada.

Uvagut TV primarily offers programming in Inuktut, which will provide Inuit communities, who previously lacked access, with culturally relevant content. This addition also enriches the diversity of programming available to all Canadians.

The CRTC received more than 5,000 comments from the public in support of the addition of an Inuit television service to the basic TV package.

Importantly, Uvagut TV will be included in the basic TV package without increasing its maximum monthly cost of $25.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423