News provided byCanadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
Oct 22, 2024, 16:14 ET
OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC approved the addition of Uvagut TV, a channel offered by the Nunavut Independent Television Network, to the basic TV package in Canada.
Uvagut TV primarily offers programming in Inuktut, which will provide Inuit communities, who previously lacked access, with culturally relevant content. This addition also enriches the diversity of programming available to all Canadians.
The CRTC received more than 5,000 comments from the public in support of the addition of an Inuit television service to the basic TV package.
Importantly, Uvagut TV will be included in the basic TV package without increasing its maximum monthly cost of $25.
- Broadcasting Regulatory Policy CRTC 2024-251
- Broadcasting Notice of Consultation CRTC 2023-72
- Broadcasting Notice of Consultation 2022-252
- Broadcasting Regulatory Policy CRTC 2010-629
Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423
