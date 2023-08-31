OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC approved NATYF's application to add its television service, Natyf TV, to Quebec's basic TV package, serving Francophone racialized communities who currently do not have access to this service on basic TV.

The channel offers programming reflecting interests of French-speaking communities, while providing a platform for new content creators from ethnocultural communities.

More than 6,000 comments were submitted to the CRTC, with a majority supporting the addition of Natyf TV to the basic TV package in the province of Quebec.

This service was added to the basic TV package without impacting the package's monthly cost of $25.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

For further information: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423