Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (the EAO) are working together to review the Crown Mountain Coking Coal Project. Proposed by NWP Coal Canada Ltd. (the proponent), the project is an open-pit metallurgical coal mine located in the Elk Valley, 12 kilometres northeast of Sparwood, British Columbia.

You are invited to review the proponent's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) / Application and provide feedback. The document identifies the potential environmental effects of the project and the measures proposed to mitigate them.

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2024. All comments received by the Agency or the EAO are considered public and will be published online.

Comments received will support the preparation of a federal Environmental Assessment Report and a provincial Assessment Report for the project and help inform the next steps in the project's review process.

To submit a comment, you can visit either of the following websites:

The Canadian Impact Assessment Registry at canada.ca/iaac-registry (reference number 80087). A summary of the EIS / Application document is available in English or French. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected] .

. The Environmental Assessment Office's website at gov.bc.ca/EAOPublicComments.

Information Sessions

To learn more, join us at one of these upcoming events:

In-person open houses Tuesday, February 13, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. MT

Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort,

Baker Salon and Van Horne Salon

209 Van Horne St S, Cranbrook, British Columbia, V1C 6R9

Wednesday, February 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT

Causeway Bay Hotels Sparwood,

Emerald Room

102 Red Cedar Dr, Sparwood, British Columbia, V0B 2G0 Virtual information session Wednesday, February 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT To register for the virtual session, please visit: gov.bc.ca/EAOPublicCommentsmailto: or https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80087. A French virtual information session is available upon request.

The sessions will include information on the project as well as the assessment process. Federal and provincial officials and the proponent will also be available to answer questions.

For more information on the Agency, the project and the federal review process, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the project and the provincial assessment process, visit gov.bc.ca/eao.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries on the federal process, contact [email protected], or call 343-549-3870. For media inquiries on the provincial process, call 250-953-3834.