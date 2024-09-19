Cross Fraser Partnership Enters Design Early Works Agreement for the Fraser River Tunnel Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Cross Fraser Partnership is honoured to announce it has been awarded the Design Early Works Agreement (DEWA) of the Fraser River Tunnel Project (FRTP) by the Province of British Columbia. This agreement signals the start of the development phase, which allows for a transparent and collaborative approach to tunnel design, project schedule, costs and risks.

Cross Fraser Partnership is an equal-parts consortium of leading Canadian and international construction and engineering firms with a track record in delivering complex infrastructure projects: Pomerleau BC Inc., Bouygues Construction Canada Inc., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd. (FCC), supported by design and engineering consultant Arcadis Canada Inc.

Cross Fraser Partnership recognizes the significance of FRTP to British Columbians in connecting communities, enabling goods movement, supporting active transportation and improving transit options for the thousands of people who rely on this crossing every day. The state-of-the-art, eight-lane immersed tube tunnel will incorporate advanced engineering solutions and sustainable construction practices, reflecting the consortium's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

About the Fraser River Tunnel Project

FRTP is a key component of the broader Highway 99 Tunnel Program and the Province's broader transportation strategy. The Project will improve travel times and reliability, increase connections across the South Arm of the Fraser River and support economic growth in the region. The new crossing will be an eight-lane immersed tube tunnel with three general-purpose lanes and a dedicated transit lane in each direction. The new tunnel will also feature a separate multi-use path to support pedestrians, cyclists and other active transportation options. The project also includes replacing the existing Deas Slough Bridge and the Highway 99 upgrades between Westminster Highway in Richmond and Ladner Trunk Road in Delta. FRTP will alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel times, and enhance safety for thousands of daily commuters.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with close to $5 billion in revenues in 2023. It delivers buildings, infrastructures, civil engineering works, and major projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in more than 70% of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and ITC Construction Group, acquired in 2022, is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. It also owns Pomerleau Capital, a subsidiary specializing in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

About Bouygues Construction

Bouygues Construction employs 32,500 people around the world, all driven by the greatest and most exciting responsibility of all – building for life. In more than 50 countries, we improve daily life for millions of people by creating sustainable infrastructures and buildings that serve life and address all our needs: housing, healthcare, education, work, entertainment, mobility, contribution to low-carbon energy production, natural resources management, etc. At every stage of a project, we put all our expertise and our experience into designing, renovating and building differently so that we can meet the critical imperatives of the environmental transition and achieve construction that is sustainable and less resource-intensive. Every day, we make sure that everyone is safe, and that human rights and ethical standards are respected. Committed to strong values, the men and women of Bouygues Construction work passionately alongside their customers and partners so that our footprint becomes ever more positive. In 2023, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €9.8 billion.

About Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC) is a leading Spanish multinational company specializing in environmental services, water management, and infrastructure development. With over a century of experience, FCC has established itself as a key player in the construction and services sectors, operating in more than 25 countries worldwide. The company's diverse portfolio includes the construction of major infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and tunnels, as well as the provision of waste management, water treatment, and urban maintenance services. FCC is renowned for its commitment to sustainability and innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. By prioritizing quality, safety, and environmental stewardship, FCC continues to shape the future of urban development and infrastructure on a global scale.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues.

