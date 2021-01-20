Crosbie's full time jobs pitch misses the mark

In a series of statements since the start of the election period, NL PC Leader Ches Crosbie added business tax credits for hiring, payroll and relocation to an already employer-focused platform. Under this latest proposal, and on the heels of a three-month long strike by Unifor members at Dominion Stores, Crosbie proposes a wide-scale employer tax cut estimated to drain the province's treasury by $10 million over four years. The program contains no guarantees of full-time job creation.

"We need all parties in this election tabling bold ideas on job creation hand in hand with better labour standards, and a plan to build a better economy including strong public services," MacNeil said. "I don't think workers in this province are interested in bribing big employers – like Loblaws – to stop cutting full-time jobs."

In this election, Unifor is stressing the need for three key policy proposals:

Implement $15 minimum wage legislation by 2022, 7 paid sick days and equal pay for equal work, protecting part-time and temporary workers.

minimum wage legislation by 2022, 7 paid sick days and equal pay for equal work, protecting part-time and temporary workers. Invest in the protection of energy jobs with stringent conditions that protects jobs and strong environmental and worker safety regulations,

Enact regulations that mirror federal initiatives that promote and protect the integrity of the owner-operator inshore fishery.

The Union's full Road Map for a Fair, Inclusive and Resilient Economic Recovery is available at buildbackbetter.unifor.org.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, and more than 20,000 in Newfoundland and Labrador. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: To arrange a phone, FaceTime, Zoom, Skype interview or for more information please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or 416-458-3307 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

