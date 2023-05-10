MONTRÉAL, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Croesus announced today the appointment of Vincent Fraser as a new member of its board of directors. Mr. Fraser brings to the table his 25 years of experience in the business world and his expertise in international development.

Fraser is a mechanical engineer and a graduate of Polytechnique Montréal. In 2000, he co-founded Processia, a company specialized in consulting and integration of product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions. During his years at the helm of Processia, overseeing more than 300 people, he led the company's international development plan with operations in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, and India. Processia was sold to the Atos group in 2021. Throughout his career, he has developed strong entrepreneurial skills and an excellent knowledge of consulting services, particularly in technology-intensive sectors. With his passion for business, Vincent Fraser now assists companies with ambitious growth plans.

"I'm delighted to join the Croesus Board and help this leading FinTech company propel its growth both in Canada and internationally," said Fraser. "I'm joining an already well-seasoned team, and I'm thrilled to be working with everyone in it," he said.

According to Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus, "Having Vincent join our board is great news. His business experience, knowledge of international markets, and entrepreneurship are assets that will enhance our select team. Croesus's goal is to continue to strengthen its position as a leader in wealth management technology, and Vincent's arrival is an important step in that direction."

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management platforms, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces. These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, make informed decisions, maximize the performance of their assets under management, and enhance client relationships. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to have a positive impact on the community. With 200 employees in its Montréal and Toronto offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality product provider and an outstanding employer.

