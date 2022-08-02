MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Croesus is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Gagnon as Vice-President of Software Engineering. In this role, Mr. Gagnon will be responsible for ensuring the successful implementation and advancement of Croesus's software development strategy, while training the next generation of developers and leaders

Croesus announces the appointment of Jonathan Gagnon as Vice-President of Software Engineering. (CNW Group/Croesus)

During his 25 years of experience in software development and architecture, including 16 years in financial technologies, Mr. Gagnon has worked in a number of fields, including real estate brokerage, productivity tools, video games, and special effects for movies.

Previously, Mr. Gagnon held the position of Senior Platform Architecture Consultant at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. He was responsible for defining and implementing their software strategy, while promoting continuous improvement and innovation.

"Croesus's strategy is to develop technologies capable of supporting products that perfectly meet the needs of the wealth management market. The role of Vice-President of Software Engineering is therefore central. With his deep knowledge of financial technologies, Mr. Gagnon is the right person to fill this position," said Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead Croesus's development strategy within the Agile DEV/OPS environment and continue to implement our software engineering strategy, structure, and processes to maintain our position as an industry leader," said Gagnon.

Jonathan Gagnon holds a master's degree in Computer Science from Concordia University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Management from the University of Sherbrooke.

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus's solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized portfolio rebalancing, and application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. Croesus's offering is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integration to provide a best-in-class user experience and cover investment process regulatory requirements. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognition as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.

SOURCE Croesus

For further information: Frédéric Le Bouar, Director of Product Marketing and Business Promotion, Croesus, [email protected], 1-855-243-6101