Croesus and Conquest Planning conclude a strategic partnership agreement

The deal will allow investment advisors to build state-of-the-art financial plans tailored to clients' needs

LAVAL, QC, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Croesus, a pioneer and Canadian leader in portfolio management solutions, and Conquest Planning, a FinTech company developing an innovative, industry-leading financial planning solution, have entered into a strategic partnership agreement to bring their respective solutions to investment advisors and wealth management professionals. Croesus users will be able to access the Conquest solution through an application programming interface (API) to build customized financial plans for their clients based on the data residing in Croesus.

"This agreement is part of Croesus's platform-as-a-service [PaaS] strategy in which we will continue to bring innovative solutions to wealth professionals, whether built in-house or delivered through strategic partnerships. The Conquest Planning solution will help meet our users' and end-clients' demand for tailored financial planning using powerful technologies such as machine learning," said Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus.

"Conquest Planning's mission is to serve up more financial plans globally. This partnership with Croesus fuels that mission by enabling more advisors to build best-in-class financial plans for their clients. The connection to Croesus's back office, feeding data into the financial plan, means better experiences for both financial advisors and their clients. We are excited to form this partnership to deepen how we serve the market," said Dr. Mark Evans, Founder and CEO of Conquest Planning.

A recent survey (Canadian Financial Capability Survey, 2019) by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) showed that 67% of requests for financial information by Canadians in the previous 12 months was for general financial planning advice or more specialized financial planning information and solutions. The joint capacity of Croesus and Conquest will facilitate investment advisors' work and allow for better servicing of their clients' needs regarding financial planning and the complex issues surrounding its production.

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a Canadian WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus's solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized rebalancing, application programming interfaces (APIs), and data analytics, which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. The platform is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integrations to provide a best-in-class user experience and meet the regulatory requirements of the investment process. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognitions as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning Inc. (est. 2018) delivers personalized, prioritized financial planning strategies that will help financial advisors and their clients see what possibilities exist for their financial future. They believe a goals-based approach to financial literacy, delivered through a human-centered, digital experience will increase the number of people who benefit from financial advice. Available in Canada and the U.K., Conquest was founded by a team of financial planning and technology experts. To learn more visit www.conquestplanning.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

