Crews restore power to more than 479,500 customers as restoration continues in communities across Ontario; more than 150,000 remain without power

Hydro One crews along with approximately 500 employees from other utilities, including out-of-province and international partners, and contractors have mobilized in the hardest hit areas of central and eastern Ontario to assist with restoration efforts. Due to the severity of damage, restoration efforts are expected to continue for several days before power is restored to all customers.

"Our hearts remain with our customers who have been devastated by this storm. I've heard from crews on the ground that this is the most destructive storm in recent memory, and you have our commitment that we will not stop until every last customer is restored," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Customer Care and Corporate Affairs Officer, Hydro One. "We thank you for your continued patience and support as our crews work alongside our utility partners and contractors, who have come from near and far to assist with restoration efforts."

Customers can report their outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), online, through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. An estimated time of restoration will be assigned to each outage as damage is assessed. Customers can view the current status of their outage here.

It is critical to stay at least 10 metres back from a fallen power line, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235 or report it online or through the company's free outage app.

