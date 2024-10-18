The announcement was made in Beaupré, Quebec, by Grand Chief and Chairperson Mandy Gull-Masty of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) / Cree Nation Government, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

The proposed Wiinipaakw (James Bay) Protected Area would receive protection as an Indigenous Protected Area (IPA) through mechanisms determined by the Crees and would be established as a national marine conservation (NMCA) area under the Canada National Marine Conservation Area Act and in accordance with Chapter 6 of the Eeyou Marine Region Land Claims Agreement. A proposed IPA - NMCA in the Eeyou Marine Region would be adjacent to but not in Quebec and would not include any portion under the administration of the Government of Nunavut.

The Eeyou Marine Region is rich in biodiversity and history. It is essential to Cree culture and Eeyou pimaatisiiwin (the Cree way of life). Many rivers flow out into Wiinipaakw (James Bay) bringing large amounts of freshwater to the Bay. This creates a unique marine environment with a salt concentration much lower than that of Chiwiinipaakw (Hudson Bay) and of oceans.

As a part of the larger Chiwiinipaakw (Hudson Bay) inland sea, Wiinipaakw (James Bay) is also a hub for migrating geese, ducks, shore birds, and marine mammals. The Wiinipaakw Indigenous Protected Area and national marine conservation area will contribute to the protection of offshore water ecosystems and help mitigate climate change. Large scale conservation aligns with the treaties and rights of the Eeyouch (Crees) of Eeyou Istchee and their determination to maintain their culture, pimaastisiiwin (way of life), and support food security. The Eeyouch have been stewards to these lands, waters, and ice since time immemorial.

Engagement and consultation will continue with Indigenous and local communities, other relevant jurisdictions and federal departments, stakeholders, and the public during the next stages toward establishment. Once protected, the new national marine conservation area will also contribute 0.45 per cent to the Government of Canada's target of protecting 30 per cent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030.

Quotes

"The waters and islands of Wiinipaakw (James Bay) have played a key role in sustaining the way of life of the Crees (Eeeyouch) since time immemorial. Today we are very happy to announce that we will be working in partnership with Parks Canada to establish the Wiinipaakw Indigenous Protected Area and national marine conservation area, to help conserve this precious part of our homeland for present and future generations. Through Cree leadership and collaboration, we aim to create new opportunities to strengthen and enhance our traditional activities on the bay, to create sustainable employment opportunities for our youth, and to showcase and share our way of life with the world."

Mandy Gull-Masty

Grand Chief/Chairperson, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government

"The Eeyou Marine Region boasts incredible biodiversity and is an essential part of the Cree way of life. The collaboration between the Cree Nation Government and Parks Canada to award it official protection as an Indigenous Protected Area and national marine conservation area will ensure its long-term well being for future generations. The Government of Canada will continue working with the Cree Nation Government through the next stages of this project to safeguard this incredible marine region well into the future while also contributing to our government's ambitious goal to protect 30 per cent of marine regions in Canada by 2030."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

The Eeyou Marine Region is rich in biodiversity, history and is essential to Cree culture and Eeyou pimaatisiiwin (the Cree way of life). The Eeyouch have been stewards of these lands and waters since time immemorial.

In 2010, following the signing of the Eeyou Marine Region Land Claims Agreement , the Cree Nation Government approached Parks Canada with the suggestion of collaborating on an Indigenous-led project. This built upon years of work (the Tawich Marine Protected Area project) already completed by the Cree Nation of Wemindji and researchers to extend the terrestrial protected areas network into the offshore.

, the Cree Nation Government approached Parks Canada with the suggestion of collaborating on an Indigenous-led project. This built upon years of work (the Tawich Marine Protected Area project) already completed by the Cree Nation of and researchers to extend the terrestrial protected areas network into the offshore. In May 2019 , the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) / Cree Nation Government formalized this collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Parks Canada. The MOU initiated a feasibility assessment to explore the establishment of a national marine conservation area, defining the terms and conditions under which it could be established. It also created a Steering Committee, comprising two representatives from the Cree Nation Government and two from Parks Canada, tasked with guiding the feasibility assessment process and with preparing a feasibility assessment report.

, the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) / Cree Nation Government formalized this collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Parks Canada. The MOU initiated a feasibility assessment to explore the establishment of a national marine conservation area, defining the terms and conditions under which it could be established. It also created a Steering Committee, comprising two representatives from the Cree Nation Government and two from Parks Canada, tasked with guiding the feasibility assessment process and with preparing a feasibility assessment report. The Steering Committee compiled and summarized existing ecological and environmental data to highlight areas of rich biodiversity within the Study Area defined in the 2019 MOU. The Committee conducted engagement activities with the five coastal Cree First Nations ( Waskaganish , Eastmain , Wemindji , Chisasibi , and Whapmagoostui), with Cree entities, and with stakeholders. Through these sessions, the Committee gathered insights on Cree interests, concerns, and ideas about potential opportunities associated with a national marine conservation area.

, , , , and Whapmagoostui), with Cree entities, and with stakeholders. Through these sessions, the Committee gathered insights on Cree interests, concerns, and ideas about potential opportunities associated with a national marine conservation area. The Government of Canada is committed to reconciliation and renewed relationships with Indigenous peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, collaboration, and partnership.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Kristen Moar, Political Attachée - Office of the Grand Chief / Attachée politique - Bureau de la Grande Cheffe, Cree Nation Government / Gouvernement de la Nation Crie, 819-895-4451, [email protected]