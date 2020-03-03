Creative Group Receives SITE Canada ICE Award for Destination Excellence

The SITE Canada ICE Award for Destination Excellence was presented to Creative Group, a leading meeting, incentive and recognition company

TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, was recognized by the Canadian Chapter of Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) with an ICE Award for 2019 at a recognition ceremony held during SITE Canada AGM, February 19, 2020 in Toronto.

The SITE Canada ICE Awards recognize world-class travel incentive programs designed by a Canadian company. Special attention is being paid to programs that excel in the design of unique, memorable experiences that deliver measurable benefits for their clients using unique group and individual incentive travel experiences.

"I am truly honoured to congratulate our Canadian team on winning the 2019 SITE ICE Award. Incentive travel drives business results and this award acknowledges the impact it can have on a client's business. It helps everyone involved to deliver on their potential and thrive," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group.

The goal of the program was to recognize the achievements of the financial client's top producers, allowing time for networking with executives and colleagues, while inspiring future performance. Iconic monuments and museums and beautiful architecture were featured during the trip to Washington, DC. Speakers including James Comey, former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ambassador Wendy Sherman, John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency and renowned author, journalist, and Pulitzer Prize winner, Bob Woodward of the Washington Post provided insights into the power and politics in Washington.

Said, Karen Weegar, Account Executive, Creative Group, "Receipt of this award talks to the 20-year partnership with this client and the dedication and creativity of our teams. The caliber of speakers that the attendees engaged with provided them with a unique and memorable experience that they could never have created on their own."

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with several Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 260 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

About Incentive Travel & SITE:

Incentive Travel, the "I" in MICE, is the fastest growing sector of the Business Events industry with the highest per capita spend and the widest supply chain. Accounting for about 7% of all Business Events activities, the Events Industry Council's Global Economic Impact study (2018) estimates the incentive travel industry to be worth around $75 billion globally. The Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) is the only Business Events association dedicated exclusively to the global incentive travel industry. Founded in 1973, we are a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies and across the entire destination supply chain. We bring value to our members at both global and local chapter level by networking, on-line resources, education, certification and advocacy. SITE Foundation was established by SITE to support research, education and advocacy projects on behalf of the incentive travel industry. Monies raised by the SITE Foundation help us make the business case for incentive travel and highlight the transformational potential of travel experiences on individuals, enterprises and communities. The SITE Foundation is a registered charity holding a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization status. http://www.SITEglobal.com.

Contact: Shireen Moore, (847) 353-4748, [email protected]

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.creativegroupinc.com

