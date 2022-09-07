Creative Group Named to the 2022 MeetingsNet CMI 25 List

For the 16th consecutive year Creative Group has been named to the MeetingsNet CMI 25 list of Largest U.S. Meeting and Incentive Travel Companies.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc. , a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced that it was named to MeetingsNet's 2022 CMI 25 list, an annual directory of the largest and most influential full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies focused on the corporate meetings and incentives industry.

"We are once again humbled to be recognized as a leader in our industry for the 16th straight year. It's especially affirming after the last two turbulent "pandemic years", said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "We are blessed to have the best people in the business. Their ability to roll-up-their-sleeves and get creative to help our customers solve new challenges in an ever-evolving industry has been nothing short of amazing."

The annual report from MeetingsNet, a leading Informa media outlet for the meetings and incentives industry, is a key resource for corporations looking for experienced event-planning partners. In aggregate, the companies on the 2022 CMI 25 list executed more than 56,000 corporate meetings and almost 500 incentive travel programs in 2021, and those events used more than 2.69 million room nights at hotels and resorts.

"Of course, 2021 was a difficult year for these leading experts in bringing corporate groups together for training and education, recognition, and networking," said Sue Hatch, content director for MeetingsNet. "Yet, those numbers are impressive for a year when meetings, if they happened at all, were often virtual or severely scaled back. The grit and innovation of these companies during difficult times is impressive and will serve their clients well during the fast-paced return to face-to-face events we're seeing for 2022, 2023, and beyond."

The CMI 25 profiles include statistics on business volume (including virtual events for the first time this year), top customer markets, and company news to give readers a sense of the size and focus of these industry-leading firms.

About Creative Group

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 175 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and has offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, please visit http:// www.creativegroupinc.com.

