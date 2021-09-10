Creative Group Named to the 2021 MeetingsNet CMI 25 List of Top Meeting and Incentive Travel Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced that it was named to MeetingsNet's 2021 CMI 25 list, an annual directory of the largest and most influential full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies focused on the corporate meetings and incentives industry.

"Creative Group is humbled to be recognized as a leader in the corporate meetings and incentives industry for the fifteenth straight year, having been included every year since the start of the CMI 25," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "Having celebrated our 51st anniversary in 2021, we've weathered many economic downturns and this past year was no exception. Our resilience and ability to adapt to the industry and economic changes brought on by the pandemic – with people being unable to attend live events – was years in the making…and built on innovation. The pandemic changed our industry overnight. Since it was business critical for clients to continue gathering and rewarding their teams, we pivoted quickly by providing best-in-class virtual events, unique gifting celebrations and other alternative reward solutions that brought value to our customers. That's the real win for us", said Traphagen.

About Creative Group

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 170 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and has offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, please visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

About the CMI 25

The annual report from MeetingsNet, a digital magazine, website and live event producer dedicated to the meetings and incentives industry, is a unique resource for corporations looking for experienced meeting planning partners.

