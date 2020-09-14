Creative Group Named to the 2020 MeetingsNet CMI 25 List of Top Meeting and Incentive Travel Companies

For the 14th consecutive year Creative Group named to the MeetingsNet CMI 25 list of Largest U.S. Meeting and Incentive Travel Companies.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc. , a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced that it was named to MeetingsNet's 2020 CMI 25 list, an annual directory of the largest and most influential full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies focused on the U.S. corporate meetings and incentives industry.



"Creative Group is honoured to be recognized as a leader in the corporate meetings and incentives industry for the fourteenth year in a row, having been included in the list each year since the start of the CMI 25," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "Whether a meeting or incentive, the business-changing experiences that we create help our clients, their employees and channel partners thrive. Our team knows how to deliver the personalized live and virtual experiences that participants expect."



As a group, the companies on the 2020 CMI 25 list executed more than 165,000 corporate meetings and just over 8,000 incentive travel programs in 2019, and those events used more than 15 million room nights at hotels and resorts around the world.



"It's a privilege to celebrate the CMI 25 companies, all of which had great success bringing groups together for training and education, recognition, networking, and more in 2019," said Sue Hatch, content director for MeetingsNet. "While 2020 has been an extraordinarily difficult year for the meetings and incentives industry, the experience and creativity these companies bring to the table will serve them well as they face the challenges of creating engaging virtual meetings and developing new operating procedures for the return to face-to-face events."

About Creative Group

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and keeps offices in Detroit, Denver, San Francisco and Appleton, Wisconsin. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, please visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com





About the CMI 25

The annual report from MeetingsNet, a digital magazine, website and live event producer dedicated to the meetings and incentives industry, is a unique resource for corporations looking for experienced meeting planning partners. The MeetingsNet editors selected the 2019 CMI 25 companies based on several factors, including the number of meetings and incentive travel programs managed in 2018 and the total number of room nights represented by those meetings and incentives. They also considered the number of full-time employees at each company, as well as the percentage of the company's 2018 revenues that came from organizing corporate meetings and incentives versus association meetings or other sources.

