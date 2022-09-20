CREATIVE GROUP LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE NEW AMPWORKS(SM) SOLUTION

Specifically designed to Activate + Motivate Performance, Creative Group's proprietary AMPWorks solution provides the missing link in employee motivation.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Creative Group announced today the official launch of their new AMPWorks solution. AMPWorks is a system that delivers full-service sales incentive or channel loyalty programs for brands that need to change behavior to meet bold business objectives.

Creative Group's proprietary, cloud-based AMPWorks platform was built with flexibility in mind, making it highly configurable for today's ever-evolving business needs. The architecture makes the system scalable, agile and secure, with a mobile-first interface that is engaging, yet simple for both users and administrators. AMPWorks offers your audience the right rewards – from the top brands to the latest tech to unforgettable experiences. It also provides the ability to create unique, curated collections of rewards in any amount, in dozens of categories, with hundreds of brands. Plus, the rewards are available globally — so everyone can participate.

"Through streamlined administrative processes and a much-improved user experience for participants, one client saw significant lift in their AMPWorks program results. In fact, participating dealers generated $1.9M in incremental revenue through the current life of the program. If we attribute nearly 50% of the profitability directly to the program, that's a 4:1 return*," said Jamie Schwartz, Senior Director, Individual Performance Strategy, Creative Group.

"We are so excited to share our new AMPWorks solution with clients," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "While traditional incentive structures do a wonderful job of rewarding the top performers, AMPWorks engages and rewards performance among all ranks of participants. It's creating some truly game-changing business results, especially for organizations that have dynamic sales and distribution challenges coming out of the pandemic."



*ROI is a range that attributes some % of incremental revenue to the program.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has previously been honored with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 175 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.



