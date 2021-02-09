Creative Group Canada Honoured with SITE Crystal Award for Excellence in Incentive Travel: North America

Creative Group Canada, a leading meeting, incentive and recognition company wins another SITE Crystal Award.

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service live and virtual/hybrid meeting, incentive and recognition company, was recognized by Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) with a Crystal Award for Excellence in Incentive Travel: North America at the Crystal Awards Recognition Ceremony held during the 2021 SITE Hybrid Global Conference.

Creative Group's client, a major financial institution in Canada, hosts an annual reward and recognition event for their top investment advisors. The main objectives of the program are to offer education; recognize qualifiers achievements; allow time for networking with executives and colleagues and inspire and motivate future performance. Usually, more exotic international destinations are chosen for their participants who are accustomed to elite programs with unique offerings and high-touch service. A decision to stay closer to home in 2019, resulted in the selection of Washington, DC for the conference.

In terms of education, this destination provided a unique opportunity to embrace the idea of "Power and Politics in Washington." It featured an array of high-profile speakers, such as James Comey, former head of the FBI; John Brennan, former director of the CIA; and renowned author, journalist, and Pulitzer prize winner Bob Woodward of the Washington Post. The line-up of guest speakers was most definitely a highlight and one that many attendees said would not soon be forgotten.

Karen Weegar, Account Executive with Creative Group Canada said, "We are honoured to be recognized with a prestigious SITE Crystal Award. Our team was committed to creating a unique and memorable experience that showcased the destination and achieved the objectives of our client partner. The success of this event is a testament to the power of incentive travel to help people thrive and impact business results."

"2020 was the 40th anniversary of the Crystal Awards. The winners prove the extraordinary value of a well-planned and executed incentive travel program. We salute them all," said Aoife Delaney, CIS, CITP, Director of Marketing & Sales at the DMC Network and President, SITE.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service live and virtual/hybrid meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 160 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

About the SITE Crystal Awards Recognition Program:

Considered the highest honour in the incentive travel industry, the SITE Crystal Awards recognize creative, practical and truly memorable incentive programs that not only keep employees engaged, but also drive business results and improve the bottom line.

About Incentive Travel & SITE:

Incentive travel, the "I" in MICE, is the fastest growing sector of the Business Events industry with the highest per capita spend and the widest supply chain.

Accounting for about 7% of all Business Events activities, the Events Industry Council's Global Economic Impact study (2018) estimates the incentive travel industry to be worth around $75 billion globally.

Founded in 1973, we are a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies and across the entire destination supply chain.

We bring value to our members at both global and local chapter level by networking, online resources, education, certification and advocacy.

