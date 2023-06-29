Creative Group Announces Strategic Restructuring to Align with New Market Trends

Creative Group, a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, announced today a strategic restructuring program as part of its push to expand client engagement and product innovation.

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Within the strategic realignment, Creative Group has announced the launch of a new Integrated Marketing and Innovation team, led by industry veteran, Melissa Van Dyke. This initiative is designed to enhance the customer experience, drive innovation and position the company for long-term success as a brand-focused event marketing agency.

"In our post-pandemic world, we have witnessed a cultural transformation in our client personas", said Melissa Van Dyke, Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Innovation. "We're finding a greater mix of our clients aligned with or supporting a Marketing discipline. They have an increased focus on using incentive campaigns and events to increase brand awareness and loyalty in pursuit of growing their businesses. The pandemic taught us that we serve clients better when we combine the power of all our solution offerings to meet their needs."

This new department's purpose is to fully integrate all Creative Group solutions in new and profound ways to accelerate client and brand value.

Creative Group President, Janet Traphagen said, "The last three years accelerated learning, growing and stretching more so than any other years in our history. This realignment helps us achieve our highest corporate priority of integrating our solutions and enhancing our market visibility and client value. While the market will continue to evolve, I am confident these steps organize us in the near term, with the right talent and leadership to continue to be an industry leader."

ADDITIONAL PROMOTIONS

Mary Wysopal has been promoted to Vice President, Customer Experience & Design, to continue to globalize operations, create process consistency and ensure talent readiness. Wysopal steps into this role after 14 years of experience in a variety of operational and business development roles and she will be joining the Senior Leadership Team.

Pete Dufner has been promoted to Vice President, Integrated Marketing & Creative, to further expand the creative team to meet client demand for strategic and layered engagement campaigns. Dufner has over 25 years of both client and agency experience, having created experiential marketing brand activations and communication campaigns from strategic inception through execution.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service event marketing agency specializing in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

