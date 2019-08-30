Creation of an ecological park at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to announce the creation of an ecological park located north of the YUL airport site in the Saint-Laurent borough. This announcement follows discussions with the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, who supports changing the land's vocation to an ecological park. The more than 2 million-square-foot property will be preserved and landscaped for the benefit of the entire community.

"As part of its environmental policy, ADM is committed to protecting areas with high-ecological value at its sites. Preserving this sector underscores this commitment," said Philippe Rainville, ADM President and CEO.

ADM has compiled an ecological inventory of the site and will ensure its safeguarding. Marshes and swamps are present on a good portion of the site, along with mature woodland, birds and mammals.

"This initiative reflects our goal of offering the community a place to connect with nature. Its proximity to the REM station at the Technoparc will make it accessible to a greater number of people. In the coming weeks, a clean-up operation will be organized with Jour de la Terre and a landscaping plan drawn up by our experts," said Mr. Rainville.

The land is adjacent to the airport site and, in accordance with the requirements of TP 1247F "Land Use in the Vicinity of Aerodromes," ADM will continue to be responsible for ongoing wildlife management and bird hazard control.

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

