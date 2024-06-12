JB Aviation Services invests 55 M$

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Quebec-based JB Aviation Services (JBAS), expert in complete aviation logistics and services solutions, announces a $55 million investment at the MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport for the creation of a first-class private aviation terminal. This investment marks a crucial step in the development of airport services for JBAS. The company is proud to contribute towards taking the aviation industry to a new level.

JBAS President Jocelin Bureau made the announcement today on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum of the Americas (FEIA). Over 80 people gathered at the MET for the occasion, including partners, industry colleagues and representatives from the local community.

Aiming to guarantee first-rate aviation logistics, combining operational excellence and sustainable innovation, JBAS will offer 5-star airport services for corporate and private passenger aircraft. The company will also be able to offer flight shuttle logistics management services for workers in various sectors of activity throughout Quebec and Canada.

By integrating the aerospace innovation zone, JBAS will serve the crucial business aviation market and represent a key economic pillar of the ecosystem. In addition to being at the cutting edge of innovation, the new private terminal aims to enhance the passenger experience, notably by offering smaller, more fuel-efficient and quieter aircraft, all in line with MET's vision of responsible development.

Construction of the new terminal will start in September 2024, with operations scheduled to begin in fall 2025. Situated on a 500,000 sq. ft. site, the terminal will have a surface area of 141,000 sq. ft., including 100,000 sq. ft. of hangar space.

Quotes

"This new private aviation terminal represents much more than just infrastructure. It embodies JB Aviation Services' commitment to service excellence and constant innovation. This project is a crucial milestone for our company, and we look forward to the many opportunities it will bring to our partners and our community."

- Jocelin Bureau, President, JB Aviation Services

"This private aviation terminal will be a low-impact, high-value service provider for private aircraft, built according to best practice in environmental awareness. This continues our long-standing commitment, alongside the MET, to a clean, green and quiet airport."

- Geoffrey Wilson, Advisory Board Chairman, JB Aviation Services

"With great pride, we welcome JB Aviation Services to the MET. Jocelin Bureau and Geoffrey Wilson are trusted partners who enjoy an excellent reputation in the industry. We are pleased that they have chosen the MET to launch what will be one of the most prestigious business aviation services in Canada. For the MET, business aviation is a strategic niche as it represents great economic development potential for the region while having no impact on the tranquility of the surrounding communities. The major investment by JBAS in Saint-Hubert is another example of the renewed dynamism of the MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport."

- Yanic Roy, President and CEO, MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport

About JB Aviation Services (JBAS)

JB Aviation Services (JBAS) offers prestigious, comprehensive solutions for all your logistics and aviation services needs. With exceptional experience across the entire aviation ecosystem, JBAS stands out for its unrivalled expertise, quality and availability. JBAS optimizes all air logistics operations, making every aspect more efficient, tailored and of the highest standard.

JBAS is a central point of entry offering complete 5-star support for customer needs. From the logistical management of air shuttles for mine workers, to airport services for the private aircraft of corporate and private customers, to the sale of decarbonizing products for the industry, JBAS goes to great lengths to guarantee first-rate aviation logistics, combining operational excellence with sustainable innovation.

SOURCE JB Aviation Services

Informations JB Aviation Services: Geneviève Bordeleau, Ryan Affaires publiques, [email protected]; Informations MET - Montreal Metropolitain Airport, Simon-Pierre Diamond, Vice-president, Public Affairs, [email protected]