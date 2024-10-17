TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Quebec-based JB Aviation Services (JBAS), a leader in comprehensive logistics and air services solutions, announces the creation of Première, Exclusive Travel. A natural extension of JBAS's innovation and expertise, Première redefines the art of travel by offering ultra-personalized support at every step, setting new standards in business aviation. JBAS President, Jocelin Bureau, unveiled this project today at the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) in Toronto.

Première, Voyages exclusifs (CNW Group/JB Aviation Services)

"The launch of the Première Agency, Exclusive Travel reflects our unwavering commitment to innovate and push the boundaries of traditional services. This new entity offers a seamless continuation of our recognized expertise in air logistics, where customization and excellence are at the heart of every service. Première will distinguish itself through its 360-degree approach to business travel, incorporating premium concierge services, precise logistical planning, and tailor-made experiences that exceed the highest expectations."

–Jocelin Bureau, President of JB Aviation Services

This announcement follows a major $55M investment for the creation of a first-class private aviation terminal at Montreal Metropolitan Airport (MET) in June 2024. The launch of Première further solidifies JBAS's leadership position in the business aviation market.

Traveling with Première goes beyond simple transportation. It becomes a true opportunity to experience extraordinary moments, in complete peace of mind. Every detail is carefully designed to perfectly match the traveler's desires. By defining their objectives, Première creates the ideal environment to achieve them, within a setting of unparalleled luxury and comfort. What might seem like a simple trip thus transforms into a unique, tailor-made experience that exceeds all expectations.

About JB Aviation Services (JBAS)

JB Aviation Services (JBAS) provides complete, prestigious solutions for all air logistics and services needs. With exceptional experience across the entire aeronautical ecosystem, JBAS stands out for its unmatched expertise, quality, and availability. JBAS optimizes all air logistics operations, making every aspect more efficient, better tailored, and consistently top-tier.

JBAS serves as a central point of entry, offering comprehensive, 5-star service for client needs. From the logistical management of air shuttles for mining workers, to airport services for corporate and private clients' private jets, and even the sale of decarbonizing products for the industry, JBAS ensures first-class air logistics, combining operational excellence with sustainable innovation.

SOURCE JB Aviation Services

Informations: Marie-Lou Freymann, Ryan Affaires publiques Communication, [email protected]