MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In the face of economic uncertainties and potential new constraints imposed by the United States, JB Aviation Services (JBAS) reaffirms its commitment to Canada's mining companies. By putting its expertise and services to work, JBAS is positioning itself as a trusted partner, ready to optimize every aspect of logistics operations to reduce costs and support the industry.

« In a changing environment, we want to remind mining companies that they are not alone. JBAS is there to support them and to work with them to find solutions that will enable them to face this period with efficiency and serenity. We firmly believe that solidarity and innovation are the keys to maintaining the sector's competitiveness ».

-Jocelin Bureau, President of JB Aviation Services

Rethinking air logistics to reduce costs

In this uncertain environment, every logistical decision counts. JBAS puts its expertise at the service of mining companies to identify savings levers and optimize flight operations, in particular through:

Intelligent planning of Fly In Fly Out flights, ensuring that the most suitable aircraft are selected and that fuel is sourced at the best price

Optimized management of worker flows, by exploring potential synergies among industry players to consolidate routes where relevant.

A flexible and adaptive approach, allowing mining companies to quickly adjust to economic and operational fluctuations.

Far from giving in to pessimism, JBAS offers concrete, tailor-made solutions, relying on innovation and cooperation to sustain the strength and profitability of the mining sector.

About JB Aviation Services (JBAS)

Present across Canada and rooted in the realities of the regions, JBAS supports the mining sector, strategic industries and private companies by optimizing every aspect of flight operations. Thanks to its tailored approach and commitment to excellence, JBAS guarantees high-quality, efficient and customized solutions of the highest quality, thereby contributing to the competitiveness of Canadian companies.

SOURCE JB Aviation Services

