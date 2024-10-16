LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, while representing Canada at the 2024 International Astronautical Congress (IAC), Canadian Space Agency (CSA) President Lisa Campbell announced that Toronto-based Kepler Communications Inc. has been selected as the prime contractor for the European Space Agency's (ESA) HydRON-DS mission.

Consisting of a ring of 10 satellites around Earth, HydRON-DS will use laser communications to provide high-performance Internet in space at unprecedented speeds for government and commercial users. This opportunity has been made possible thanks to Canada's long-standing and fruitful partnership with ESA, that allows Canadian companies from the space sector to leverage their expertise and skills on the European market. Since 1979, Canada has held the privileged position of being the only non-European cooperating state of ESA.

President Campbell also highlighted other concrete outcomes of this agreement for Canadian companies, such as:

Sherbrooke -based SBQuantum will assess the viability of its quantum diamond magnetometer in space. ESA will evaluate both the reliability and precision of the sensor, and explore its potential deployment on satellites for various purposes, like assisting in the monitoring of magnetic storms or mapping minerals under the surface of the Moon.

-based SBQuantum will assess the viability of its quantum diamond magnetometer in space. ESA will evaluate both the reliability and precision of the sensor, and explore its potential deployment on satellites for various purposes, like assisting in the monitoring of magnetic storms or mapping minerals under the surface of the Moon. C-CORE, based in St. John's, Newfoundland , will design and build a calibration transponder for the Biomass mission, which will deliver crucial information about the state of the world's forests and how they are changing, and further our knowledge of the role forests play in the carbon cycle.

, will design and build a calibration transponder for the Biomass mission, which will deliver crucial information about the state of the world's forests and how they are changing, and further our knowledge of the role forests play in the carbon cycle. Québec-based ABB Analytical Business Unit in Canada will provide the Laser Unit for the interferometer of the Forum mission, ESA's ninth Earth Explorer satellite mission. Data from the mission will be used to evaluate the role that the far-infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum plays in shaping our climate.

Quotes

"Canada's continued participation in European Space Agency programs will further position our space sector for significant growth, generating highly skilled employment, and providing essential opportunities to access European markets. This collaboration allows us to engage in international space missions, while ensuring Canada's space industry remains innovative, vibrant, and competitive in the fast-evolving global landscape."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"For 45 years now, Canada's collaboration with ESA has resulted in opportunities to participate in European space program projects that would otherwise be out of reach. For Canadian companies, having this unique access to the European space market means commercialization prospects and concrete sales, job creation and knowledge-sharing, and international partnership opportunities. We look forward to continuing this partnership to further strengthen the synergies between our industrial, academic and government sectors as we advance space science and technology together."

Lisa Campbell, President of the CSA

"ESA is proud of the HydRON project, which exemplifies the power of European and Canadian collaboration in advancing space technology. With its laser satellite network for lightning-fast Internet communications, HydRON has the potential to transform how we connect globally, bridging digital divides and enabling secure communications on Earth and beyond."

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General

Quick facts

The Cooperation Agreement between Canada and ESA was first signed in 1979, most recently renewed in 2019.

and ESA was first signed in 1979, most recently renewed in 2019. Europe is the second-largest trading partner for Canada's space sector after the U.S. ESA is among the largest space agencies in the world and undertakes a wide range of space missions and activities that the Canadian space sector is well positioned to engage in.

is the second-largest trading partner for space sector after the U.S. ESA is among the largest space agencies in the world and undertakes a wide range of space missions and activities that the Canadian space sector is well positioned to engage in. Between April 2018 and March 2022 , 44 Canadian organizations received 125 contracts valued at approximately €59 million, which would otherwise not have been accessible without the Canada–ESA Cooperation Agreement.

and , 44 Canadian organizations received 125 contracts valued at approximately €59 million, which would otherwise not have been accessible without the Canada–ESA Cooperation Agreement. From October 14 to 18 , the CSA is attending the 75th edition of the IAC organized in Milan, Italy . The IAC is the largest space-related conference worldwide offering the latest space information and developments in academia and industry, networking opportunities, contacts and potential partnerships.

