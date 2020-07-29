Crave Original Series CANADA'S DRAG RACE Serving Realness in More Than 160 Countries Around the World

– CANADA'S DRAG RACE is airing in North America, Europe, and Australia –

– The series recently made its U.S. linear television debut on Logo –

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Yasssss henny! Drag Race fans around the world are shantaying along with the Canadian queens on CANADA'S DRAG RACE this summer. The Crave Original Series is now available internationally in more than 160 countries on a variety of TV and streaming platforms including:

Crave ( Canada )

) BBC Three (UK)

Logo (U.S.)

Stan ( Australia )

) WOW Presents Plus (available in 160 countries including the U.S.)

YES ( Israel )

"Oh Canada! We hope audiences are enjoying CANADA'S DRAG RACE and watching along as our Canadian queens show the world just how true, north, strong, and fierce they really are!," said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. "Continuing in the tradition of the Drag Race franchise, CANADA'S DRAG RACE is a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, tolerance, and acceptance – with an unapologetically Canadian twist – and we're thrilled to share it with the world."

Outside of the US and Canada the deals were brokered by London-based Passion Distribution.

Since its premiere on July 2, CANADA'S DRAG RACE has connected with fans and media around the world:

The series is a top trending topic Thursday nights on Twitter in Canada every week

every week The @CanadasDragRace Instagram has account gained more than 40K followers since the series premiere surpassing the 120K mark

followers since the series premiere surpassing the mark Decider.com says the series "…brings all the glitz and glamour of America's reality TV phenomenon to the Great White North….starts out strong with a first episode that will take diehard fans back, back, back, back, back in time to the show's earlier seasons"

says the series "…brings all the glitz and glamour of America's reality TV phenomenon to the Great White North….starts out strong with a first episode that will take diehard fans back, back, back, back, back in time to the show's earlier seasons" Toronto Star review sums up by saying…"Let's just say it looks as funny, naughty and snarky as you would hope."

review sums up by saying…"Let's just say it looks as funny, naughty and snarky as you would hope." Entertainment Weekly said this ahead of its debut…"For the franchise's latest international offshoot, no part of the brand's magic is lost in translation as 12 queens trek the show's signature competitive fabulousness north of the border for the first CANADA'S DRAG RACE contest."

