Crank, Pull, Chomp! New Dinos in Motion Exhibition Stomps into the Ontario Science Centre

"We're thrilled to present this larger-than-life exhibition that expertly weaves art and science while showcasing dinosaurs in an extraordinary and engaging way," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "Through the brilliant use of recycled materials, interactive controls and exposed mechanics of the sculptures, Dinos in Motion is sure to inspire and fascinate the whole family."

Dinos in Motion is a remarkable experience for dinosaur-enthusiasts of all ages that incorporates sketching, drawing and sculpting, explores kinetics, biomechanics, and robotics, and encourages observing and experimenting. Visitors will journey through a highly immersive apprentice's path that follows the story of Dinos in Motion master artist, John Payne, whose philosophy of "if you can dream it, you can do it" is evident in the creation, movement and hands-on manipulation of each of the sculptures. Plus, visitors will get to know more about the life and times of dinosaurs such as Ankylosaurus, Diplodocus, Struthiomimus and many more.

"Dinos in Motion is the most unique dinosaur exhibition touring right now. No other exhibition using the dinosaur brand offers this level of interactivity in the areas of STEAM," said Tom Zaller, CEO and President of Imagine Exhibitions. "We are excited to present these incredible works of art in a tactile way that really speaks to the most important educational topics in our culture."

Beginning October 3, the Science Centre offers new daily programs that explore inventions, robotics, fossils and more!

The Maker Junction : Play with pulleys, tubes and magnets! Then, use circuits and simple machines to create a moving sculpture.

Fossils and Footprints : Become a dino detective and examine real fossils and castings, learn how to handle them and uncover clues about some prehistoric creatures.

: Become a dino detective and examine real fossils and castings, learn how to handle them and uncover clues about some prehistoric creatures. Ready, Set, Robotics!: Learn how to code and send a small robot through a maze with the help of our Science Hosts.

"For over 50 years, the Ontario Science Centre has inspired a love of science and technology and has educated visitors of all ages," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "The Dinos in Motion exhibition is an awe-inspiring experience where children and adults can discover and interact with fascinating pre-historic sculptures."

Want to learn more about dinosaurs? Join scientists on a quest to unearth a prehistoric world lost to ice in IMAX® film Dinosaurs of Antarctica, playing now in the Science Centre's OMNIMAX® Theatre.

Dinos in Motion is created and produced by Imagine Exhibitions Inc. The sculptures are the creations of John Payne and Studio Properties LLC.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca .

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 40 unique exhibitions globally in museums, science centres, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues, with millions of people around the world visiting our exhibitions each year. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With decades of diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

