CPKC workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members of Local 101R at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (CPKC) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, with 99% of members voting in support.

"This strike mandate shows the strength and determination of CPKC workers to achieve a fair deal," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Members are united in their demands for job security and work ownership, fair wages, and improved working conditions."

The vote authorizes the union to initiate strike action if a deal is not reached by 12:01 a.m. EST on January 29, 2025.

"CPKC workers play a critical role in Canada's transportation network. Our union will stand firm to ensure their contributions are respected through an approved collective agreement," said Payne.

Negotiations with CPKC are set to resume in Calgary from January 24 to January 29, where the union's bargaining committee will continue its efforts to secure an agreement that meets the needs of all members.

Unifor represents more than 1,200 members at Local 101R who work in mechanical shops, inspecting and maintaining CPKC's fleet of locomotives and freight cars, and ensuring the railway's equipment is safe and operational.

