OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee issued the following statement on the appointment of Carla Qualtrough to Minister of Sport and Physical Activity on Wednesday.

A former president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, Qualtrough is a Paralympian, member of the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame, and longtime advocate for sport for people with a disability.

Statement from Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee:

"The Canadian Paralympic Committee would like to congratulate Carla Qualtrough on her new role as Minister of Sport and Physical Activity. Minister Qualtrough is a decorated and accomplished Paralympian, who has made deep contributions to the growth of Para sport both domestically and internationally for more than three decades.

Sport, whether at the recreational or elite level, is a powerful tool to create meaningful change and shape an inclusive nation where each person feels welcomed, valued, and safe. This is especially true in Para sport. We look forward to working with Minister Qualtrough to continue to enhance and support the sport system in Canada and provide more inclusive, equitable, and accessible opportunities for each Canadian to participate and thrive in sport.

We would also like to thank Minister St-Onge for all of her immense work as Minister of Sport over the past two years. She has provided critical leadership and made a lasting impact on improving the state of sport in our country. We wish her the best of luck in her new role as Minister of Canadian Heritage."

Statement from Erica Gavel , chair, Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council:

"On behalf of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council, I would like to congratulate Paralympian Carla Qualtrough on being named the new Minister of Sport and Physical Activity. Minister Qualtrough knows firsthand the power and value of Paralympic sport, and has been an instrumental leader within the Paralympic Movement. We look forward to working with her and the Government of Canada to develop more equitable opportunities for people with a disability to be active, participate in sport at all levels, and succeed both on and off the field of play. We also extend our thanks to Minister St-Onge for her dedicated work and contributions during her tenure."

