CPC grants $200,000 to Para sport organizations for 2022-23 Paralympic Sport Development Fund

Nineteen organizations provided funding to support Paralympic sport initiatives

OTTAWA, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee has awarded 19 organizations across Canada with 2022-23 Paralympic Sport Development Fund grants in support of Para sport programs and initiatives.

Local, regional, and provincial organizations representing seven provinces will receive grants in amounts varying from $5,000 to $20,000 for a total distribution of $200,000. The complete list of recipients can be found HERE.

The 2022-23 funds, provided by the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, will be used for various projects to further develop Para sport pathways and opportunities for Para athletes such as purchasing adaptive equipment, building coaching capacities, establishing new programming, recruiting new athletes, and providing competition opportunities.

This year, grants were also awarded specifically to a few programs aimed at promoting and supporting the development of women and girls in Para sport, as well as organizations planning larger multi-sport initiatives.

"It is so encouraging to see the incredible leadership of the grant recipients in their communities in creating and fostering quality Para sport programming along the development pathway," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "This work is so important to the Paralympic sport system in Canada and is helping to ensure there are more healthy, accessible, and sustainable opportunities for Para athletes to participate in and advance in sport. Congratulations to all of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund recipients and thank you for your immense work."

The Paralympic Sport Development Fund is made possible through a collaboration between Sport Canada, CPC, and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

