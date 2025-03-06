Canada's top winter athletes set to compete March 6-15, 2026 in Italy

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As many of Canada's top winter athletes compete across the globe, the Canadian Paralympic Committee is celebrating the one year countdown to the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Milano Cortina 2026, taking place March 6-15, will feature six sports: Para alpine skiing, Para nordic skiing (Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing), Para ice hockey, Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling. Mixed doubles will be included in the wheelchair curling program for the first time.

CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada's Paralympic Network, is the broadcast and streaming home of the Games for viewers across the country.

Qualification is ongoing for Milano Cortina, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the first Paralympic Winter Games in 1976 in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Click here to read about recent Canadian team results and upcoming events to follow. The athletes nominated to represent Canada will be announced much closer to the start of the Games.

"Milano Cortina 2026 will be the exciting next chapter in the Paralympic Movement, showcasing the transformational power of sport to impact greater inclusion and accessibility," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "There are many dedicated Canadian athletes who are preparing for the Games, and our goal is to make sure they have all the support they need leading into and at the Games to achieve their goals."

"Canadian Para athletes have been performing so well on the world stage this year, setting up what will be an incredible Paralympic Winter Games next March," said Catherine Gosselin-Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Milano Cortina 2026 will be an exciting showcase of athletic excellence, and we cannot wait to cheer on Canada's amazing winter Paralympians, sharing and celebrating their performances and stories."

Milano Cortina 2026 will also be the first winter Games at which Canadian Paralympians will benefit from the new Paralympic Performance Recognition program, rewarding medallists with financial bonuses equal to their Olympic counterparts. The program was inaugurated for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and distributed $535,000 for its first edition.

Quotes from Milano Cortina 2026 hopefuls:

"With one year until the Games, I'm excited to compete at the highest level again and excited to see what I can achieve! Competing for Canada at the Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games will be a huge honour. It's an opportunity to make my country proud, alongside teammates I love, by skiing my heart out on the course and embodying the values that make us Canadian."

- Natalie Wilkie, two-time Paralympian and seven-time Paralympic medallist, Para nordic skiing

"As we reach the one-year mark before the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, I'm filled with excitement and pride to represent Canada on the world stage. This milestone reflects the dedication, commitment, and hard work of our team and everyone who has supported us along the way. As we enter our final year of preparation, we're united in our goal to achieve excellence and highlight the incredible talent of all Canadian athletes. We can't wait to wear the maple leaf with pride and give our best in Milan in 2026."

- Tyler McGregor, three-time Paralympian and three-time Paralympic medallist, Para ice hockey

"Only one short year of anticipation left until Milano Cortina 2026, but 365 days of time and effort to invest in being our best Team Canada."

- Ina Forrest, four-time Paralympian and four-time Paralympic medallist, wheelchair curling

"I feel like I just left Beijing 2022. A lot of work and preparation has gone on in between, so I am really confident going into Milan. I've been on the track; I've podiumed on that track. I think I could definitely bring a lot when it's Games time. I'm looking forward to that, and I've got a pretty positive outlook on what Milan will look like for me."

- Alexis Guimond, two-time Paralympian and two-time Paralympic medallist, Para alpine skiing

