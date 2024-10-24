CPC awards 10 sport organizations with 2024-25 Paralympic Sport Development Fund grants

A total of $100,000 to be distributed to enhance Para sport programming in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Ten sport organizations across Canada have been awarded grants through the 2024-25 Paralympic Sport Development Fund, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Thursday.

The organizations, from six provinces, will be receiving grants varying from $5,000 to $15,000 to support specific initiatives to develop, grow, and enhance Para sport programming in their communities. A total of $100,000 is being distributed through the 2024-25 Paralympic Sport Development Fund. The complete list of recipients and their projects can be found HERE.

Funded through the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, the grants will support the organizations in completing specific projects with a focus on education, knowledge transfer, athlete development, and expanding coach expertise. The majority of the grantees will focus on a specific Para sport while two organizations have been funded for multi-sport initiatives.

"Congratulations to each recipient of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "As we work to grow Paralympic sport in Canada, providing greater opportunities for athletes with a disability to excel and showcase the incredible power of inclusion, the work of organizations like the grant recipients is vital. Thank you to each organization for their leadership, commitment, and collaboration; their projects will have a large impact on a thriving Paralympic sport system."

The Paralympic Sport Development Fund has now granted more than $1.3 million to sport organizations in Canada over the past eight years and remains an important part of CPC's commitment to foster an inclusive Paralympic sport system in Canada.

