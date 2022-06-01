Taking place at the Richmond Olympic Oval, Canada Cup is making its return to the wheelchair rugby competition calendar for the first time since 2018. Typically held every two years, it brings together the top nations in the world and is considered one of the biggest tournaments outside of the Paralympic Games and world championships.

The 2022 edition will see six of the top countries in the world vie for the title – Japan (No. 2), Great Britain (3), Australia (4), France (5), Canada (6), and Denmark (7).

Canada is fielding a team of 12 players . All five of its round-robin games as well as the bronze and gold medal matches will be livestreamed on the Canadian Paralympic Committee's Facebook page and Paralympic.ca as well as CBC Sports digital platforms: the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca , and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

"We can't wait to play on home soil again in front of the Canadian supporters, both in the stands and streaming from home," said team member Cody Caldwell, a two-time Paralympian.

Paralympian Benoit Huot, a 20-time medallist in Para swimming, will be CPC's onsite reporter, providing interviews with the athletes and additional content to enhance the livestreams and overall coverage on the CPC's digital channels.



The Paralympic Super Series was first launched in 2019 as an avenue to spotlight Para sport competitions year-round and provide additional live coverage of events. It has provided coast-to-coast-to-coast coverage of several competitions, including world championships for Para swimming, Para cycling, wheelchair basketball, Para ice hockey, Para athletics, Para alpine skiing, and Para nordic skiing.

"We are so excited for the return of Canada Cup, and are pleased to be helping ensure viewers across the country can check out the action through the Paralympic Super Series," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Thank you as well to our valued partners at CBC Sports for continuing to showcase Paralympic sport year-round. Canada Cup is a special event that will highlight the very best of wheelchair rugby right here on Canadian soil. Congratulations to the event organizers at BC Wheelchair Sports for their immense work, and we look forward to supporting the tournament and cheering on Canada."

Canada will compete in five preliminary games, with the top two countries advancing into the gold-medal game and the third and fourth-place teams battling for bronze.

June 2

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT – Canada vs. France

10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT – Canada vs. Australia *CPC platforms only

June 3

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – Canada vs. Denmark

June 4

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT – Canada vs. Great Britain

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – Canada vs. Japan

June 5

1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT – Bronze Medal Game

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT – Gold Medal Game

To learn more about Canada Cup, visit CanadaCupWCRugby.com . Please visit Paralympic.ca/Paralympic-super-series for more information on the Super Series and follow @CDNParalympics for live updates during the tournament.

