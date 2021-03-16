This innovation strengthens Cozey's focus on creating something simpler and better for Canadians across their furniture experience. "Customers have been asking for a sectional piece since the day we launched, and today we delivered." explains ceo & founder Frédéric Aubé. "It's the next step in helping our customers simplify their experience when moving into a new home or reconfiguring their space. The Cozey sectional ships quickly, fits through any door or stairway, is assembled tool-free and has the possibility to be expanded and adapted when you move or renovate. Plus, it's marvelously comfortable and is perfect for afternoon naps with the entire family or late-night binge-watching!"

With its new offerings, Cozey also plans to further its personalization efforts in the upcoming weeks. "When people think personalization, they think 10–12-week lead time. We want to take personalization to 2–4-day shipping across the country." The new chaise and corner modules allow the customization of the sectional's shape, and it is only the beginning for Cozey, according to Aubé. "We have new arm designs and new fabrics that we will soon be launching, but there is even much more that is coming. Whether it be new designs, leg choices or even cushion firmness, we have the team to make it come to life."

Asked about the future of furniture e-commerce in a post-pandemic world, the company says that it does not spend too much time thinking about that. Instead, Cozey is laser-focused on building things customers will always look for, pandemic or not: a simple and effortless experience, a product personalized based on needs and wants, and the best quality for the price. Today's release of their sectional sofa is a result of that vision.

