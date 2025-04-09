Cozey debuts the Gaia sofa, blends function and style

Sets a new benchmark in everyday living

MONTREAL, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Cozey, a North American leader in furniture solutions, announced the launch of Gaia, a next-generation modular sofa. As an expansion of its vast collection of innovative products, Gaia introduces new features that elevate comfort, style, and functionality, offering a thoughtfully designed sofa option for customers at an accessible price point.

"At Cozey, we believe great design should seamlessly integrate into daily life—enhancing both form and function," says Frédéric Aubé, Founder & CEO of Cozey. "With Gaia, we've created a sofa that's as versatile as the people who live with it, designed to evolve alongside their needs."

The Gaia Sofa is built on the knowledge gained from creating all the previous sofas in Cozey's collection, bringing together customers' beloved features to create the most comfortable, worry-free and endlessly reconfigurable sofa to date. Developed in response to the community feedback, and with accessibility in mind, the Cozey Innovation Lab designed Gaia to feature a sought-after fresh new style, with high backrests and double-padded foam support - embodying the ultimate Coz(e)y experience.

"When designing the Gaia, our priority was to create a game-changing sofa that could transform any living space with its versatility, comfort, and sleek design," says Evan Clabots, VP of Design & Innovation at Cozey. "We wanted to craft a piece that offers both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality to ensure that comfort and utility can be integrated into every home."

The Gaia Sofa follows Cozey's classic modular design ethos, allowing customers to fully customize seating arrangements to adapt to their ever-evolving spaces. With fully removable and washable slipcovers, Gaia is also built to withstand everyday messes without worry.

Key features include:

Modular Design – Endless configurations to suit any space

Effortless Maintenance – Removable, washable, and interchangeable slipcovers for everyday durability

Streamlined Design – Slim arms and French seam cushions for a refined look

Tool-free Assembly – Intuitive setup for a hassle-free experiences

Premium Fabrics – Available in four textures and colors to complement any interior

The Gaia Sofa is now available online across Canada and the US. Prices range based on configuration; Gaia three-seater with arms is available for $1,295.

About Cozey

Cozey is revolutionizing the furniture industry with its focus on customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. Driven by a mission to make innovative, adaptable, and timeless furniture accessible to everyone, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North American furniture marketplace. At the heart of Cozey's mission is the well-being and satisfaction of their community—customers, employees, and partners alike. Giving back remains an integral part of their purpose, reinforcing their commitment to fostering a supportive and engaged community.

Media Contact: Emily Callahan, [email protected]