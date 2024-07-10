Cozey Brings To Vancouver Its Pop-Up Store

Opening Hours:

Monday: 10am - 7pm

Tuesday: 10am - 7pm

Wednesday: 10am - 7pm

Thursday: 10am - 9pm

Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 7pm

A Seamless Blend of Online Convenience and In-Store Experience:

Cozey's Vancouver pop-up shop aims to marry the ease of online shopping with the tangible benefits of in-store experiences. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Cozey's expanding line of modular sofas and chairs, experience the quality of their materials, and appreciate the versatility of their designs. The pop-up will also feature living room tables, storage products, fabric samples, throws, pillows, and rugs, all designed to offer a comprehensive and interactive experience.

Interactive Retail Space:

More than just a showroom, the Vancouver pop-up is an immersive space that brings Cozey's online community to life. Customers can touch, feel, and see how Cozey's designs transform living spaces, bridging the gap between digital and physical retail. This approach ensures that customers receive a full sensory experience, enhancing their understanding and appreciation of Cozey's product range. Cozey's new Vancouver pop-up promises to be a significant addition to the city's retail landscape, offering a fresh and engaging way for customers to interact with high-quality, modular furniture solutions.

Successful Retail Expansion:

Cozey opened its first flagship store in Toronto on Queen Street West in March 2024, marking a significant milestone in its expansion from an online retailer to a physical presence in the furniture market. Following the success of its three-month pop-up in Montreal and responding to customer demand, Cozey continues its Canada-wide retail expansion strategy with this Vancouver pop-up shop. This initiative allows the company to gauge interest and gather insights on the retail impact in various Canadian cities, informing future decisions on flagship store locations.

About Cozey:

Cozey is transforming the furniture industry with its customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. Committed to making convenient, elegant, and accessible furniture available to all, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North American online furniture marketplace.

SOURCE Cozey inc.

Press Contact: For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Félix Robitaille, Director of Marketing, Cozey, Email: [email protected], Phone: (873) 200-4468