"The current increases in COVID-19 cases in Montréal and throughout Québec show that now is not the time to let our guard down. It also reminds us of the worst of last spring's crisis. This pandemic is placing an unprecedented burden on worldwide health care systems that can't function without health care workers. We absolutely wanted to associate Saint-Laurent with this World Patient Safety Day to appropriately recognize the dedication and efforts of health care workers and medical staff in the present fight against COVID-19. We can never thank our guardian angels enough."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

Since 2019, the World Health Organization—of which Canada is a member—has established September 17 as World Patient Safety Day.

The COVID -19 pandemic is one of the biggest challenges and one of the greatest threats facing humanity. Québec—and more specifically the city of Montréal—have been the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada. The most vulnerable patients who died from COVID-19 were either mostly those who were hospitalized or residing in long-term care facilities.

At its meeting on August 4, 2020, Saint-Laurent Council therefore proclaimed September 17, 2020 as World Patient Safety Day.

For this occasion, Saint-Laurent Borough Hall and was lit up in orange.

The colour orange, pantone 166, is the colour of Saint-Laurent's tree of life, the municipality's official emblem since 1976.

As early as July 10, Saint-Laurent had already highlighted the outstanding contribution of essential services by projecting the video "Together, the Messengers of Hope" on the walls of the territory's emblematic sites.

Related links

Borough of Saint-Laurent

CIUSSS du Nord de l'île de Montréal

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located in the northern part of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development, and environment protection in particular, are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.

Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses.

Photo: MairieSLOrange.jpg



Caption: Francesco Miele, City Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse district; Jacques Cohen, Borough Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse district; Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent; Aref Salem, City Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district, in front of Saint-Laurent Borough Hall, all lit up in orange for World Patient Safety Day.





SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, Borough of Saint-Laurent, 514 855-6000, ext. 4342, [email protected]; Information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 825-6231

Related Links

https://montreal.ca/saint-laurent

