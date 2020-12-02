COVID-19 - Saint-Laurent Makes Third Donation of $50,000 for Community Organizations

"With this second wave still ongoing, our community continues to suffer. More than ever as the holiday season approaches, we want to be there to support our residents in need. This third donation of $50,000 should make it possible to help our most needy residents and bring them some comfort at the end of this very unusual year."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Montréal and the second wave has forced the shutdown of a number of sectors of the economy. Many Montrealers are still unemployed and the food banks are still hard-pressed.

Saint-Laurent had therefore set up a COVID-19 crisis centre to support its community organizations, many of whose members are on the front lines to respond to the distress of the vulnerable population. This crisis centre is made up of the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the Centre de services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys, the Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent (COSSL) and the Borough of Saint-Laurent.

This centre will be in charge of publishing the call for proposals and analyzing the requests for this new $50,000 donation. The Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent will be the trustee of the funds that will be redistributed to the organizations whose actions will have been selected by the crisis centre to receive financial assistance.

The organizations' requests will be evaluated according to the following criteria:

Clarity of the presentation of the request

Identification of the actions that respond to the eligible activities

Realism of the proposed activities

Capacity of the organization to carry out the proposed actions:

through its expertise already demonstrated in the field



through existing staff and volunteers

ability of the organization to provide the activities in compliance with the instructions of the health authorities in order to prevent the spread of the virus

An initial emergency fund of $50,000 was distributed by the Borough of Saint-Laurent to seven community organizations on April 7, 2020. An additional amount of $100,000 was granted on May 5, 2020, half of which was provided by the Borough and half by the Caisse Desjardins de Bordeaux-Cartierville-Saint-Laurent. This third emergency fund is intended to meet food security needs as the holiday season approaches.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, Borough of Saint-Laurent, 514 855-6000, ext. 4342 / [email protected]; Information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 825-6231

Related Links

https://montreal.ca/saint-laurent

