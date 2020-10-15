COVID-19: Québec International receives more than $800,000 from CED to support Capitale-Nationale businesses

QUÉBEC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small and medium-sized businesses hard, and business owners must show resilience and creativity in adapting their operations to health regulations and physical distancing requirements.

The Capitale-Nationale region has not escaped the crisis. The vitality of large centres such as Québec must be preserved. On the ground, the many calls for help with the critical situation facing store owners and businesses have been heard.

That is why the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing financial assistance of $820,000 for Québec International, a non-profit organization (NPO) that, every year since 2003, has mentored several hundred businesses located within the Capitale-Nationale region.

This non-repayable contribution has been granted through the Government of Canada's Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF). With a total budget of close to $1.5 billion, the RRRF is providing $280 million to support Quebec businesses and NPOs. Through this initiative, emergency funds to cover the need for working capital and technical assistance are being offered to Quebec businesses and NPOs.

Québec International supporting regional businesses

Québec International's mission is to contribute to the economic development and international profile of the Québec region. As a regional export promotion organization (ORPEX), Québec International fosters business growth, supports dynamic sectors and attracts talent and investments to the region. In particular, the organization provides businesses with support for innovation and mentoring around international marketing and develops the power to attract foreign investors to the region.

Through this support from CED, businesses and NPOs from Québec, L'Ancienne-Lorette and Wendake will receive technical assistance through to March 31, 2021. These specialized resources will help these businesses and organizations affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to structure their operations, manage their cashflow and develop new business opportunities to kickstart their activities. This mentoring will enable them to stabilize their situation, thereby putting them in a better position for the economic recovery.

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan has enabled millions of jobs to be protected, families to receive emergency assistance and businesses to stay afloat throughout the pandemic. As we pursue an economic recovery in complete safety, the Government of Canada will always place Canadians at the forefront of its concerns, while working to create good jobs and rebuild a resilient, stronger and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our homegrown businesses, like those across the country, are essential to our economic recovery. Helping them innovate so they can better rebound from the crisis and thus enhance their competitiveness is at the heart of our priorities. With today's announcement, our message is clear: we are here for Quebec with concrete measures, and we are working with homegrown businesses to create jobs for Quebecers and kickstart our economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Québec International is a key partner for the Canadian government. We are very proud to provide them with this financial support so they can accompany businesses hit hard by the pandemic. We have been here to help our community through the COVID-19 crisis, and we will be here to help it recover and be even more united and stronger after the crisis."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board of Canada

"This contribution from CED today is enabling Québec International to modulate its interventions and bring its Aide technique d'urgence service to the fore, in response to calls from regional businesses and organizations that have had a tough time in this exceptional situation of a pandemic. Now more than ever, Québec International is investing to support and mentor entrepreneurs, whether it be to help them recover, review their business model or strategy, build a restructuring plan or even seize new business development opportunities."

Carl Viel, President and CEO, Québec International

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]