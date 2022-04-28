OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is gradually resuming border services at select airports affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19. The CBSA will resume services at 47 small airports on May 2 and May 15th, 2022.

Border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 2, 2022 (in local time):

ONTARIO

Brampton Flying Club

Hours of service: telephone reporting

Brantford Airport

Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Burlington Airpark

Hours of service: telephone reporting

Carp Airport

Hours of service: telephone reporting

Chatham Airport

Hours of service: telephone reporting

Collingwood Regional Airport

Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Cornwall Regional Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Fort Frances Airport

Hours of service: 7 am to 11 pm, 7 days/week

Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes)

Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Niagara District Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Pelee Island Airport

Hours of service:

Spring and Summer: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday

8 am to 11 pm, Friday and Sunday

Fall and Winter: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Rainy Lake Sports - CanOp Dock

Hours of service: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week

Sudbury Airport

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

St. Thomas Municipal Airport

Hours of service: 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday

Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport

Hours of service: 7 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

YUKON

Beaver Creek Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week – May to October

Dawson City Airport

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week – mid May to mid September

8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday – mid September to mid May

Old Crow Airport

Hours of service: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days/week

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Boundary Bay Airport

Hours of service: 10 am to 6 pm, 7 days/week

Brechin Point Seaplane

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Campbell River Airport

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Castlegar Airport

Hours of service: Telephone reporting

Eckharts Airport

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Patricia Bay Floats

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Port Hardy Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre

Hours of service: 24 hours, 7 days/week

MANITOBA

Brandon Airport

Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Piney Pinecreek Border Airport

Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport

Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

QUEBEC

Baie-Comeau Pointe Lebel Airport

Hours of service: telephone reporting

Bromont Airport

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Drummondville Airport

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday

Iles-de-la-Madeleine Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30, Monday to Friday

La Macaza - Mont Tremblant International

Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

Lac-des-Rapides

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Lachute Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday

Sept-Iles Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Ville St-Georges Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 15, 2022 (in local time):

ALBERTA

Calgary/Springbank Airport

Hours of service: telephone reporting

Lethbridge Airport

Hours of service: telephone reporting

SASKATCHEWAN

Estevan Airport

Hours of service: telephone reporting

ONTARIO

Gananoque River P.U.C. Day Dock

Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week - May 15 to October 15

Gore Bay Airport

Hours of service: 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 31

Kenora Airport

Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15

Kenora City Dock

Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15

Manitoulin East Municipal Airport (Manitowaning)

Hours of service: 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 31

There are certain General Aviation (GA) sites where border clearance services will continue to be suspended or operating with reduced hours until further notice. Travellers are encouraged to visit COVID19: Open ports of entry and temporary service reductions for the latest information.

Quick Facts

Travellers can do their part to reduce wait times by always coming prepared with their passport (or other acceptable identification) and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission, including their COVID-19 vaccination information, within 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945