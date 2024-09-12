Coveo Announces Election of Eric Lamarre to Board of Directors and Voting Results for 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI search and generative AI to every point-of-experience, enabling remarkable personalized digital experiences, today announced that Eric Lamarre was elected to its board of directors for the first time, and announced the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 12, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Eric Lamarre

Coveo is pleased to announce that Eric Lamarre, a seasoned executive globally known for his expertise in AI and digital transformation, has joined the Coveo board of directors effective as of today.

Throughout his career of 30+ years at McKinsey, most recently as Senior Partner based in the United States, Mr. Lamarre has extensively advised Fortune 500 companies on their most significant business priorities, including AI, digital transformation, productivity improvements, risk management and merger integrations. During his career at McKinsey, Mr. Lamarre served on key governance committees, including on McKinsey's global board of directors and its Technology and Knowledge committee. He also served as Chair of McKinsey's Global Acquisition committee, overseeing dozens of acquisitions per year, and led McKinsey's Digital division in North America, one of McKinsey's largest operating units with 2,000+ professionals. Mr. Lamarre holds an engineering degree from McGill University a Ph. D. in engineering from MIT, and an MBA from Collège des ingénieurs (Paris). He is the 2023 recipient of the Gluck Lifetime Award, McKinsey's most prestigious innovation award conferred yearly to one McKinsey partner for his/her exceptional lifetime contributions to developing client service innovations and building new firm capabilities. Hea authored over 30+ business and scientific publications, including the best-selling book Rewired: Outcompeting in the age of digital and AI (2023). He currently sits on the board of directors of AlloProf, an organization focused on K-12 academic success, and of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.

"The board could not be more excited to announce that Eric Lamarre is joining us" said Louis Têtu, Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of Coveo. "He brings to the board a critical skillset in digital transformation and AI acquired through decades of advising large enterprises, many of which are clients of Coveo. We wholeheartedly believe that his experience and expertise will be of great benefit to the board and Coveo, and that he will be an instrumental asset to our ambitious goals".

"I am thrilled to be joining a company of Coveo's quality, especially at a period where the demand for enterprise-grade AI search solutions and generative experiences is at an all-time high", said Eric Lamarre. "I believe the market is at an inflection point, and by all accounts, Coveo's platform is leading the way in the space. There are outstanding opportunities ahead for Coveo, and I am excited at the prospect of contributing to Coveo's success".

Results of votes held at the Meeting

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was duly elected as a director of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director # of votes FOR % of votes cast

FOR # of votes

AGAINST % of votes cast

AGAINST Louis Têtu 451,415,609 99.86 % 608,824 0.14 % Laurent Simoneau 451,500,637 99.88 % 523,796 0.12 % J. Alberto Yépez 451,108,547 99.80 % 915,887 0.20 % Shanti Ariker 451,407,697 99.86 % 616,737 0.14 % Fay Sien Goon 451,633,321 99.91 % 391,113 0.09 % Isaac Kim 451,493,532 99.88 % 530,901 0.12 % Valéry Zamuner 450,225,855 99.60 % 1,798,579 0.40 % Gillian (Jill) Denham 451,656,423 99.92 % 368,011 0.08 % Eric Lamarre 452,013,099 99.99 % 11,335 0.01 %

Appointment of Auditors

According to votes received, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Corporation, with the following results:



# of votes FOR % of votes cast

FOR # of votes

WITHHELD % of votes cast

WITHHELD PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 448,377,157 99.09 % 4,115,607 0.91 %

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee. Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website, and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, and HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, an Adobe Technology Gold Partner, a MACH Alliance member, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

Contact Information: Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]