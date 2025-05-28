SanMar Selects Coveo AI for Commerce to Transform its Digital Experience

MONTREAL, LONDON and NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced SanMar, the leading supplier of wholesale imprintable clothing and accessories in the United States, chose Coveo AI for SAP Commerce. SanMar will use Coveo to deliver AI-powered product discovery and intelligent search, allowing customers to search the company's comprehensive catalogs quickly with precision and relevance.

SanMar Chooses Coveo

SanMar customers trust the company to have just what they need, when they need it. With Coveo, there will now be even more routes to discover exact product matches with AI-search that dynamically adapts to user intent, factoring in behavioral and contextual data, as well as automated support for complex filtering and merchandising logic.

"Effective discovery is critical to our business," said Mike Knapick, Chief Information Officer at SanMar. "Coveo's AI-search expertise as well as the company's long-term partnership with SAP Commerce will allow us to rapidly transform our digital commerce experience. We will be able to deliver an enhanced user experience with powerful search, and recommendation capabilities to help increase customer satisfaction."

"With new products launching every year and a wide array of SKUs, SanMar offers organizations the ultimate flexibility when it comes to purchasing and customizing wholesale imprintable clothing and accessories," said Peter Curran, GM of Commerce at Coveo. "We expect that transforming the business-to-business buying experience for SanMar with generative search will be a showcase for how Coveo makes the promise of GenAI real for companies with large, diverse B2B audiences."

About SanMar

At SanMar Corporation , we do more than make and sell t-shirts. We build meaningful connections that elevate lives. As the leading supplier of wholesale imprintable clothing and accessories in the United States, our products, and the connections they create impact organizations, individuals, and the world we live in. It all started more than 50 years ago with a business philosophy that has held true since day one: Be Nice and Tell the Truth. Family owned and operated, SanMar is based in Issaquah, Washington, with nine distribution centers nationwide and apparel from more than 30 celebrated brands.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

