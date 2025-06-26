Coveo Named a Leader for the Second Consecutive Year

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo, the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader, for the second consecutive year, in the Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery1. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Coveo Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery (CNW Group/Coveo Solutions Inc.)

"Coveo recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year and positioned among vendors in the Leaders quadrant in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery," said Simon Langevin, VP of Commerce Product at Coveo. "We believe this is a testament to the outstanding ROI seen by our customers and our platform's readiness to support the complexities of B2B and B2C enterprises as they navigate the impact of AI on the future of online experiences."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform offers a robust suite of AI and GenAI models to deliver individualized experiences at scale, delighting shoppers while driving superior commerce business outcomes. The platform powers remarkable product discovery journeys with predictive AI search, tailored recommendations, generative answers, and unified personalization across all customer interactions. It uniquely orchestrates multiple AI models which can be layered together and provides merchandisers with the power to manage the models and tailor experiences according to their business needs. Coveo also provides Relevance Generative Answering (CRGA), a RAG-based solution that allows users to provide question-answering abilities grounded in a company's expert content, product catalog and semantics.

View a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery report to learn more about why Coveo was recognized as a Leader and its strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and ISO 27017 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Noam Dorros, et al., 24 June 2025

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Noam Dorros, et al., 24 June 2025

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

[email protected]